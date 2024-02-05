Telegram Launches New Update For Saved Messages, Improves Voice Messages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Telegram has launched a new update that includes many new features, most notably updating the 'saved messages' section and improving voice messages.

The platform aims to make the 'saved messages' section an organized space to store links, files, notes, etc., as it added the tags feature to improve the organization of the content of saved messages and access to them.

It has also become possible to organize the content according to the conversation it is transferred from, whether from individual chats, groups, or channels.

Telegram also provided a tab for (saved) messages, which users can access from the 'exchanged media' section located in all conversations, channels, and groups, to facilitate access to saved messages. It also developed the 'search' feature to facilitate navigation through search results and the possibility of previewing them as a short list.

With the new update, users can now view stories within the platform four times faster than before. Telegram also provided the ability to control the playback speed of stories.

A for those with premium subscriptions, they will be able to view stories in high quality, send audio or video messages that are displayed once, pause recording and then resume it, know when messages are read in private conversations, change the shape of the application icon in Mac system, in addition to a new design for contacts that participate through the application.

Users can download the new update across various platforms in order to enjoy the new features. However, the feature of using hashtags in saved messages will be limited only to subscribers of the paid "Telegram Premium" plan at this time.