Landmark Group Transforms Ecomm Fulfilment Centre In Kuwait With Innovative Automation Solution From Addverb

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 5th February 2024: Landmark Group, a leading retail and ecommerce conglomerate in the GCC, has entered into a strategic partnership with Addverb, a global leader in robotic and automation solutions, to modernise its Fulfillment centre in Kuwait.



With an established legacy, Landmark Group has consistently pioneered consumer experiences across MENA, India and Southeast Asia.



The integration of Addverb's cutting-edge automation into the group's Kuwait fulfillment centre not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces Landmark Group's standing as an industry leader dedicated to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction through ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships. The fulfillment centre now features an innovative automation solution, including a fleet of Zippy, Addverb's robotic sorters, with a system throughput of up to 1,000 sorts per hour. Additionally, the centre utilises Quadron, Addverb's carton shuttles, each boasting a throughput of up to 100 crates per hour.



In this innovative collaboration, the order fulfillment process begins with careful categorisation of items into bulky & non-bulky category. Post this, an automated conveyor is used to transfer non bulky items to get it sorted via Zippy system and move to the pack station. Additionally, mechanisms are defined in system for integrating bulky & non-bulky items at pack stations.



Addverb takes pride in contributing to Landmark Group's vision for a future-ready fulfillment centre. This partnership exemplifies Addverb's commitment to pioneering intelligent automation solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.



"Creating an adaptive and agile supply chain is part of our supply chain vision. We are happy to collaborate with Addverb to elevate our Kuwait fulfillment centre operations," said Pawan Kaura, Head Ecommerce Operations, Landmark Group. "The integration of warehouse automation not only enhances our operational efficiency but also ensures that our customers receive their orders accurately and promptly. This investment in automation aligns with our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and experiences."



"Partnering with the Landmark Group fills us with immense pride. This synergy reinforces our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art automation solutions and amplifies our dedication to efficiency, reliability, and accuracy. Landmark Group brings a wealth of expertise and a legacy of excellence to this strategic partnership. This collaboration is a testament to the trust and confidence that industry giants place in Addverb." mentioned Pieter Feenstra, CEO of Addverb EMEA.





About Addverb:



Addverb is a pioneer in implementing state-of-the-art robotic and automation solutions across factories and warehouses. The company has been building robotics and automation technologies in India which are suitable for a wide range of businesses from Fortune-500 companies to small and medium-sized businesses. Addverb today has an 800+ global workforce spread across its offices in Singapore, Australia, the Netherlands, UAE, Germany, and the US, and provides warehouse automation solutions to global corporations like Reliance, Unilever, DHL, J&J, and Indian Oil, to name a few. They have a global presence with 300+ clients and have transformed over 500 warehouses till date. The company provides warehouse automation solutions to customers across FMCG, Grocery, Apparel, Petrochemicals, Pharma, Automotive etc., including the likes of Unilever, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Marico, Dabur, ITC, Patanjali, Panasonic, etc.





About Landmark Group:



Landmark Group began its journey 50 years ago with a single store in Bahrain. Now based in Dubai, this conglomerate has expanded into a mammoth presence in the retail and hospitality sectors. With over 2,200 retail stores, more than 160 leisure and hospitality outlets, 25 homegrown brands, and many franchises, the Group has a presence that spans across the GCC, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Africa. A testament to its global ethos, Landmark Group has a diverse workforce of 48,000 professionals hailing from 97 countries. This dedicated team serves a broad and loyal customer base, ensuring consistent value and quality. The Group's entrepreneurial spirit is evident in its innovative offerings, most notably STYLI and VIVA, both of which are witnessing expanding horizons and robust growth.

