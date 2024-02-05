X3 Holdings Sets Course For Accelerated And Transformative Growth With Diverse Global Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG ) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, today unveiled its strategic roadmap for aggressive global expansion.

Since its inception in 1997, X3 Holdings, headquartered in Singapore, has been at the cutting edge of digital solutions and technology services, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. The Company is now targeting accelerated and transformative growth across digital technologies, bitcoin cryptomining, renewable energy, and agriculture technologies, focusing on key markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Digital Technologies

X3 Holdings is harnessing the power of digital transformation to redefine global trade. By developing a suite of cross-border digital trade platforms and services, the Company provides integrated solutions and services to both public and private entities. Its global trade supply chain and compliance platform services have been adopted in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom, with plans to reach even more countries.

Cryptomining Operations

X3 Holding is developing global bitcoin mining operations supported by sustainable energy sources, partnering with top-tier providers to ensure stable access and supply of next generation miners. The Company is also collaborating with global partners to intertwine cryptomining with agriculture and renewable energy to slash electricity and operational cost. Already operational with 2,000 bitcoin miners in Central Asia, X3 Holdings is gearing up for a projected 30,000 mining machines by 2025.

Renewable Energy

X3 Holdings aligns with industry leading players, weaving together policy, technology, capital and regional resources to develop scalable renewable energy projects. This initiative champions solar energy adoption for new energy vehicle and agriculture machinery development in targeted markets. The Company also pursues integrated renewable energy solutions for cryptomining and agriculture, creating a blueprint for reduced electricity cost and environmental stewardship.

Agriculture Technologies

X3 Holdings offers digital technologies and smart platforms to improve farm operations, utilizing big data, AI and IoT. The Company is collaborating with global partners in seeds and fertilizers to help facilitate higher crop yields, reduced resource consumption, and sustainable practices. The Company also developed an integrated solution marrying greenhouse operations with collocated cryptomining facilities, with the waste heat repurposed.

Chief Executive Officer of X3 Holdings, Stewart Lor expressed his enthusiasm for the future: "We are embarking on a transformative journey with our global and diversified expansion strategy. By focusing on high-growth industries, we're not only diversifying our portfolio but also driving innovation that meets global needs. This strategic expansion signifies our dedication to leading through innovation, setting new industry standards, and creating substantial value for our shareholders and the global community."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG ) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets that the Company operates and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

