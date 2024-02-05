Two Portuguese Ministers Arrive In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Portuguese Minister for Foreign Affairs João Cravinho and Education Minister João Costa arrived in Ukraine on a visit on Monday, February 5.
According to Ukrinform, Cravinho said this in a post on the social platform X .
“Very good to be back in Kyiv, with my colleague Education Minister João Costa, to reiterate our support for Ukraine's reconstruction,” the minister wrote.
According to the Portuguese MFA, the ministers arrived for a two-day visit to discuss the war and the recovery of Ukraine. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa visited Ukraine in August 2023.
Photo: Negócios Estrangeiros PT / Х
