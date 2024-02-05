Ukrainian Forces Destroy Another Russian Observation Post On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the left bank of the Dnipro River, Russian occupation forces continue unsuccessfully storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost 30 occupiers and an enemy observation post.

The press service of the Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, powerful counter-battery fighting and holding of footholds continue. The enemy continues to storm our positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, attempting to dislodge the Defense Forces units from there. Constantly suffering losses, the enemy again decided to assault and made three unsuccessful assault attempts, and then retreated to its previous positions. The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, use various types of combat drones, and continue aerial bombardment," the post reads.

As noted, over the past day in the country's south, the Defense Forces eliminated almost 30 invaders and 1 vehicle. An enemy observation post was also destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 389,560 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to February 5, 2024, including 810 occupiers in the past day alone.

