President Ilham Aliyev Condoles With President Erdogan On Anniversary Of Quake In Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed
condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the
anniversary of the earthquake in the country, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
My dear Brother,
A year has passed since the terrible earthquakes that occurred
in Türkiye in February 2023, claiming the lives of tens of
thousands of people. We remember the dear memory of our brothers
and sisters who perished as a result of this tragedy with deep
respect and reverence, praying to Allah to rest their souls in
peace and to grant patience to their relatives.
This disaster deeply shook Azerbaijan just as it did Türkiye.
During those difficult days, our people shared the pain of the
tragedy with the brotherly people of Türkiye and experienced
endless sorrow together. From the first minutes of the news of the
earthquake, without waiting for any call for help, the people and
the state of Azerbaijan mobilized their capabilities to fulfill
their fraternal duty. Our rescuers, doctors and volunteers who were
involved in the removal of the consequences of the devastating
earthquake and the search and rescue operations worked shoulder to
shoulder with their Turkish colleagues with great courage,
determination and selflessness. In addition to state and private
institutions, all our people, young and old, spared no effort to
provide moral support to the victims of the earthquake.
Under your determined leadership, the Government of Türkiye is
working with all its might to eliminate the large-scale destruction
caused by the earthquake, revive the affected region, and provide
homes for millions of people who were left homeless. Currently,
Azerbaijan continues its humanitarian activities in Kahramanmaras
province and closely participates in the reconstruction and
restoration endeavors, including the construction of social
facilities. We are very proud to be alongside Türkiye in this noble
and honorable mission.
All this is forever engraved in the annals of our brotherhood as
further evidence of Azerbaijan-Türkiye unbreakable unity and
solidarity. Just as Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in good and sad
times, we always stand by Türkiye and will continue to do so.
Because we are one nation in two states.
I am sure that thanks to your leadership, the determination to
fight, the spirit of solidarity, and the strong will of the Turkish
people, the mighty Turkish state will quickly overcome these
difficulties and emerge from this bitter test with honor and even
stronger. On this sad day, on my own behalf and on behalf of the
people of Azerbaijan, I express my condolences to you, to the
families and loved ones of the victims, and to the fraternal people
of Türkiye," the letter reads.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107811192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.