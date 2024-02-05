Kazakh Observation Mission To Observe Elections In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, met with the delegation led by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Abdirov, who is visiting our country to monitor the extraordinary presidential elections of the Azerbaijan Republic to be held on February 7, 2024, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.

Panahov greeted the guests and expressed his pleasure to see them in Azerbaijan. He informed the guests about the preparations for the election process in the country.

Panahov noted that the Central Election Commission has created all the opportunities for voters. He added that web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations, and it will be possible to follow the process in those polling stations online on the day of the election.

In his speech, Nurlan Abdirov, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, pointed out that presidential elections are a great responsibility. He drew attention to the fact that his country attaches great importance to cooperation and friendship with Azerbaijan. The guest from Kazakhstan said that they will observe the elections in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Wishing the elections to be held successfully and transparently, Abdirov emphasised that he believes that everything will be at a high level.