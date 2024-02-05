Kazakh Observation Mission To Observe Elections In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir
Panahov, met with the delegation led by the Chairman of the Central
Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Abdirov, who is visiting
our country to monitor the extraordinary presidential elections of
the Azerbaijan Republic to be held on February 7, 2024, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.
Panahov greeted the guests and expressed his pleasure to see
them in Azerbaijan. He informed the guests about the preparations
for the election process in the country.
Panahov noted that the Central Election Commission has created
all the opportunities for voters. He added that web cameras have
been installed in 1,000 polling stations, and it will be possible
to follow the process in those polling stations online on the day
of the election.
In his speech, Nurlan Abdirov, the Chairman of the Central
Election Commission of Kazakhstan, pointed out that presidential
elections are a great responsibility. He drew attention to the fact
that his country attaches great importance to cooperation and
friendship with Azerbaijan. The guest from Kazakhstan said that
they will observe the elections in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
Wishing the elections to be held successfully and transparently,
Abdirov emphasised that he believes that everything will be at a
high level.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107811191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.