CSC Leasing Expands Leadership Team

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Sam Corey Takes Role as CSC President and Chief Investment Officer

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / CSC Leasing Company completed several promotions and expanded its leadership team. Following these personnel moves:



Sam Corey will serve as president and chief investment officer

Will Forston will serve as CFO

Bert Short will serve as chief operating officer

John Perrin will serve as vice chairman of CSC and remain an active member of CSC's advisory board and the investment committee. Dave Bosher will serve as chairman of CSC's advisory board and remain an active member of the investment committee.

Additional members of the leadership team will continue in their current roles, including John Corey as co-founder and CEO, Tom Cottrell as co-founder and senior vice president, Rawleigh Taylor as chief revenue officer, Mason Corey as vice president of asset management, and Katie DeFebo as director of operations and procurement.

"I am extremely proud of CSC's sustained growth and the strength of its partnerships with entrepreneurs," John Corey said. "I stand among a team of exceptional leaders that guide our operations and the firm's enduring culture, which is the backbone of our longstanding client relationships."

Contact Information

Melanie Pontier

Marketing Director

[email protected]

703-864-8639

SOURCE: CSC Leasing

