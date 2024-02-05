The Road To $1 Billion In ARR: Wiz Appoints Dali Rajic To President & Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Cloud security leader announces $350 million in ARR in less than four years, sets sights on scaling to $1 billion; Rajic was most recently COO and president at Zscaler, overseeing a sevenfold revenue increase.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Cloud security leader Wiz announces the appointment of Dali Rajic as President and Chief Operating Officer. Rajic, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in building and scaling go-to-market teams and operations for category-leading tech companies, will oversee Wiz's growth strategy and operating models and help steer the company through the next phases of its rapid growth on the road to IPO.



Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO; Dali Rajic, President & COO



In just four years since its inception, Wiz has become the world's fastest-growing software startup, recently reaching $350 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and serving over 40% of the Fortune 100. Groundbreaking new product features, including a Runtime Sensor that provides real-time detection and response, have helped cement Wiz's position as the cloud security leader that is ranked #1 by customers. The company is poised to continue this momentum throughout 2024 as it expands headcount and adds to its current base of over 900 employees spanning the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Israel. Wiz is now gearing up for the ambitious goal of scaling to $1 billion in ARR.

Dali Rajic joins Wiz from Zscaler, where he spent four and a half years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and President. Under his leadership, Zscaler experienced unprecedented growth, with a revenue increase of over 700%. Before joining Zscaler, Rajic served as Chief Customer and Revenue Officer at AppDynamics (acquired by Cisco), where he helped take the company from $7 million to nearly $1 billion in ARR. With prior leadership roles at BMC Software and Verint, Rajic has a history of driving efficiency, impact, and scale while uncovering additional revenue opportunities.

"Dali is a sterling addition to our executive team. Wiz has always pursued ambitious growth, setting high standards for customer value and moving extremely fast to innovate on behalf of those customers with new offerings like the Wiz Runtime Sensor and AI-SPM. The upcoming year will be no different, and we are eager to reach the future milestone of $1 billion as we look toward an IPO," said Assaf Rappaport, CEO & Cofounder, Wiz. "Zscaler presents an inspiring example of amazing technology with strong execution and a fantastic go-to-market motion. Dali has successfully scaled some of the world's most innovative companies, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Wiz team."

"What sets Wiz apart is the unrivaled value they deliver to customers in a powerful yet simple way," said Shardul Shah, Partner, Index Ventures. "Dali brings that same obsession with customer satisfaction and will be instrumental in making Wiz the most loved cybersecurity company in the world."

"I've had the good fortune to work at some truly incredible companies, but nothing in my experience matches Wiz in terms of market opportunity, innovation, customer obsession, and speed of execution," said Dali Rajic, President & COO, Wiz. "The opportunity to spearhead the transformation of a $350 million ARR company into a cloud security powerhouse is an irresistible challenge. We are set to change the face of cybersecurity and I'm thrilled to get started."

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit for more information.

