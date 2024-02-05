Cubic Awarded Engineering Services Contract From Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Providing state-of-the-art software-defined radio (SDR)-based data links to the U.S. Army

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Cubic Defense has been awarded a contract by Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) to support its U.S. Army Hardware-In-The-Loop (HWIL) engineering services. The effort is part of a multi-contract and multi-vendor campaign for the next-generation data link for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Manned/Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T).



EX-1 Software Defined Radio

The EX-1 Software Defined Radio is the latest evolution of Cubic's SWaP optimized software-defined radios with encryption.



"With our defense portfolio's focus on innovation, Cubic is proud to build and deliver best-in-class solutions to the U.S. Army," said Russ Marsh, Vice President and General Manager for Secure Communications. "Our products are reliable, resilient and deliver proven networked communications in contested environments."

The scope of work includes the design, development and delivery of full-duplex data terminals using the latest, most secure and survivable Bandwidth-Efficient Common Data Link (BE-CDL) technology. Within this arena, Cubic continues to advance the BE-CDL capability and its commitment to deliver the most advanced technology.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit /defense .

