Clarity Clinic Earns Prestigious Accreditation From The Joint Commission

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Clarity Clinic, a leading provider of mental health services , proudly announces its recent accreditation from The Joint Commission. This esteemed Gold Seal of Approval® signifies Clarity Clinic's unwavering dedication to maintaining exceptional standards and ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality patient care.

The accreditation process, overseen by The Joint Commission, involves rigorous evaluation of healthcare organizations to ensure compliance with stringent performance standards. The Joint Commission's standards are crafted in collaboration with healthcare professionals, measurement experts, and patients. Informed by scientific literature and expert consensus, these standards aid healthcare organizations in measuring, assessing, and enhancing performance, further demonstrating Clarity Clinic's commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to industry best practices.

"We are excited to announce that Clarity Clinic has received accreditation from The Joint Commission," stated Dr. Stacy Lott, COO. "This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients and reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Receiving this Gold Seal of Approval® serves as a testament to Clarity Clinic's ongoing efforts to prioritize patient safety and quality of care. Patients can trust that they are receiving treatment from a healthcare organization that upholds the highest standards of excellence.

Clarity Clinic remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and families on their journey toward improved mental health and well-being. With this accreditation, Clarity Clinic continues to be a trusted resource for those seeking compassionate and effective mental health services.

About Clarity Clinic

Clarity Clinic offers leading psychiatry and therapy services with locations throughout Chicagoland, Illinois, and Northwest Indiana. Clarity Clinic is redefining mental health care through a leading network of mental health providers, who thoughtfully guide the whole person on their journey to find clarity and mental wellness by offering a comprehensive range of mental health services, including therapy, medication management, and innovative treatment options. In-person and online psychiatry and therapy appointments can be scheduled online.

