Mentalhealth Appoints Co-Founder Jeff Smith To Venture Advisory Team And Digital Operations

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Leading health technology company MentalHealth is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Smith to its Venture Advisory Team and as co-leader of digital operations.

MentalHealth

MentalHealth Logo

The company's newly established Venture Advisory Team, comprised of seasoned business executives, accomplished tech entrepreneurs, and highly regarded healthcare professionals, works alongside leadership to drive business initiatives and uphold its people-first culture.

"Beyond his capacity as a proven digital strategist and marketing prodigy, Jeff Smith understands the challenges to mental well-being posed by the modern digital world," says Patrick Nagle , Co-Founder of MentalHealth. "His compassionate, heart-centered approach will be instrumental in developing resources and services that guide people towards self-understanding and connection."

Jeff Smith is a self-made entrepreneur, proven business leader, and accomplished healthcare founder. Alongside Co-Founder Abhilash Patel, he impressively led the rapid growth of San Diego-based Recovery Brands to its ultimate sale in 2015. Jeff Smith's journey began in homelessness as a child and has since led to the creation of industry-leading enterprises that consistently achieve annual organic traffic values exceeding $100M. His visionary leadership also played a pivotal role in facilitating M&A transactions totaling an impressive $220M. Jeff Smith has invested in more than 20 purpose-driven impact organizations, all aligned with his desire for a deeper understanding of ourselves, the world, and consciousness itself. Presently, Jeff Smith founded and co-led investments in Supermind Platforms, the driving force behind Psychedelics , where he proudly serves as CEO.

"As humanity struggles with disconnection and numbness, often seeking solace in substances and distractions, MentalHealth embarks on a crucial mission to support the well-being of billions worldwide," shared Jeff Smith. "I'm proud to stand with this exceptional team committed to seeking truth and practicing compassion. This is the path to a venture with meaning."

Jeff Smith joins previously announced appointees to the MentalHealth Venture Advisory Team, which includes Brian Trisler , Co-Founder of A Place for Mom, Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis , Co-Founders of 1-800-DENTIST, and Abhilash Patel , Founder of Within Health. He will work alongside Co-Founder and Clinical Care Team Director, Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD , and Public Oversight Committee Advisor, Ryan Hampton , with support from Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Rivette .

About MentalHealth

MentalHealth is a health technology company guiding people towards self-understanding and connection. The company offers reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities. Its mission involves educating, supporting, and empowering people in their pursuit of well-being.

Contact Information

Stacey Bartlett

[email protected]

1-800-834-8587

Related Files

MentalHealth - Jeff Smith, Venture Advisory Team

MentalHealth - Jeff Smith, Venture Advisory Team

SOURCE: MentalHealth

View the original press release on newswire.