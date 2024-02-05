Simpay And LLH Healthcare Partner To Bring Even More Benefits

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New program includes many of the most important tools employees need to live a healthier life in a convenient, user friendly, pre-tax package at zero net cost

TREVOSE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Simpay and LLH Healthcare , have partnered to bring supplemental healthcare to all Simpay Employees. The alliance aligns with Simpay's efforts to enhance the overall employee experience by providing innovative healthcare options and employee benefits. The partnership also brings supplemental healthcare and wellness programs to Simpay's entire base of clients and integrated partners. Simpay continues to fulfill its mission of bringing essential, affordable, business services to small and medium sized companies across North America.

"I'm thrilled with the partnership. The Live Life Healthy plan allows our team members to pay for qualified healthcare with pre-tax dollars in accordance with Section 125 of the IRC tax code. Through the plan's premium, our Simpay staff effectively reduce their taxable income and will see an increase in their paychecks," said Josh Elsass, Simpay's Chief Sales Officer . "Small and medium businesses are looking to bolster their offerings for employees too, making their companies more attractive for prospective new hires and current employees. This program is an essential product every small business owner needs."

LLH Vice President of Operations, Rachel Hirsch noted, "The Live Life Healthy plan is a supplemental preventative health management plan designed to help employers address the challenges of keeping their workforce healthy with a plan that offers a health benefit at zero net cost to both employer and employee. Through the Live Life Healthy plan, subscribers gain access to a full range of comprehensive healthcare programs and services, a world-class combination of telemedicine, screening, testing, coaching, and much more. It includes many of the most important tools needed to live a healthier life in a convenient, user-friendly package.

About LLH Healthcare

LLH is a Birmingham, Alabama based supplemental healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive and beneficial suite of modern health care tools to make sure employees are happy, healthy, and productive throughout life.

The programs and services contained within the Live Life Healthy plan are a world-class combination of telemedicine, screening, testing, coaching, and much more. It includes many of the most important tools employees need to live a healthier life in a convenient, user friendly, pre-tax package at Zero Net Cost .

For more information about LLH Healthcare, please visit or contact us at [email protected] .

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based Fintech company, providing Human Capital Management services, commercial insurance coverage, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America.

Simpay is delivering on its vision to provide our clients with a 360° Total Business Solution, encompassing virtually every stage of a business' life-cycle. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

For more information Simpay, visit or email [email protected]

Contact Information

Gary Breeds

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

8662532227

SOURCE: Simpay

