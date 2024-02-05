Lbank Exchange Will List Hippo Wallet Token (HPO) On February 7, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Hippo Wallet Token (HPO) on February 7, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the HPO/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.







HPO Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Hippo Wallet Token (HPO) is a utility token designed for the decentralized, non-custodial Hippo Wallet, facilitating transactions, staking, and access to premium features within its ecosystem.

Introducing Hippo Wallet: Secure, Simple, Multi-Crypto Management

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Hippo Wallet Token (HPO), a utility token designed to enhance the user experience within the Hippo Wallet ecosystem, providing access to a range of decentralized, non-custodial wallet functionalities including privacy features and multi-blockchain support. Hippo Wallet emerges as a revolutionary platform in the digital wallet landscape, prioritizing security, privacy, and accessibility. It is a decentralized, non-custodial wallet that supports a diverse array of cryptocurrencies and blockchains, ensuring users have a comprehensive tool for their digital assets.

The wallet's architecture is designed with user privacy at its core, eliminating the need for KYC processes while providing robust security features. This aims to ensure that users retain full control over their private keys and, by extension, their funds.

Hippo Wallet distinguishes itself with its user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both novices and experienced users. It offers features such as multi-wallet functionality, multi-signature support for enhanced security, and the ability to connect to custom blockchain nodes for personalized experiences.

Moreover, the ecosystem is enhanced by the Hippo Wallet Token (HPO), which serves as a utility token within the wallet's ecosystem. This token aims to enable users to access exclusive features, participate in staking programs, and offers a variety of services within the Hippo Wallet platform, marking a new era in the management of digital assets.

About HPO Token

Based on ERC20 and BEP20, HPO has a total supply of 30 billion (i.e. 30,000,000,000).

The HPO token distribution is as follows: 33% for possible burn, 3% for liquidity, 15% for the ecosystem, 5.7% for the team, 12% for marketing, 4.3% for LP & staking rewards, and 17% for investors. HPO token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 7, 2024. Investors who are interested in HPO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

