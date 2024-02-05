Lbank Exchange Will List Dynasty Wars (DWARS) On February 5, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Dynasty Wars (DWARS) on February 5, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DWARS/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 15:00 UTC on the slated date.







Dynasty Wars (DWARS) is an immersive NFT-based card game on the Solana blockchain where players embody heroic generals and gods from human and night elf factions, battling against orc and undead invaders to protect the sacred lands of Holy Land and Lorkend Village.

Introducing Dynasty Wars: A blockchain-powered battle for the ages, where myth and strategy collide

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Dynasty Wars (DWARS), an innovative NFT-based card game set in a fantasy universe where the forces of humans and night elves unite to protect the sacred Holy Land against a menacing army of orcs and undead. Built on the Solana blockchain, this game merges the thrill of strategic card battles with the cutting-edge technology of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to collect, trade, and utilize unique hero cards in their quest to safeguard the land of Lorkend Village. Through engaging gameplay and immersive storytelling, Dynasty Wars invites players into a world where ancient lore and digital assets converge.

At the heart of Dynasty Wars is a deep strategic component where players take on the role of generals and deities, crafting armies from a diverse range of hero cards with varying rarities, each endowed with distinct abilities and power stats. These cards determine the outcome of battles against the invading forces, with each victory and defeat impacting the player's resources and standing within the game. The dynamics of card rarity, combined with a player's strategic decisions, create a rich, engaging gameplay experience that incentivizes skill, planning, and adaptability.

Economically, Dynasty Wars introduces a robust token system, DWARS, which serves as the backbone of its in-game economy. Players use these tokens to recruit new heroes, recharge their warriors for battle, and engage in transactions within a vibrant marketplace. This economic model not only fuels the game's competitive edge but also integrates real-world value through the trading and speculation of NFTs and tokens. With mechanisms in place to manage inflation and incentivized participation, Dynasty Wars offers a sustainable and potentially lucrative ecosystem for gamers and crypto-enthusiasts alike.

Furthermore, Dynasty Wars is committed to community building and continuous development. With a clear roadmap outlining phases from initial development to global expansion, the game is set to evolve with new content, maps, and game modes. This commitment ensures that the world of Dynasty Wars remains fresh, engaging, and responsive to the community's feedback. As players embark on their journey through the mystical lands of Dynasty Wars, they not only become part of an epic saga of battle and lore but also contribute to the shaping of this dynamic digital universe.

About DWARS Token

The DWARS token is the cornerstone of Dynasty Wars, an NFT-based card game on the Solana blockchain, acting as the in-game currency that fuels the ecosystem's economy. Utilized for purchasing hero NFTs, recharging characters, engaging in marketplace transactions, and participating in strategic battles, DWARS integrates the thrill of gaming with the financial dynamics of cryptocurrency. This dual-purpose token not only enhances the gameplay experience by adding a layer of economic strategy but also offers players a tangible value proposition, bridging the gap between digital entertainment and blockchain investment. With its carefully designed tokenomics to prevent inflation and encourage sustainable growth, DWARS stands at the heart of Dynasty Wars, powering both the game's economy and its community.

Based on SOL, DWARS has a total supply of 1 million (i.e. 1,000,000). The DWARS token distribution includes 3.5% for liquidity, 38.5% for presale, 0.5% for partnerships, 3% for an investment fund, 2% for the developer team, 2% for marketing, 8% for centralized exchange listings, and 42.5% allocated to the game incentive pool. DWARS token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 15:00 UTC on February 5, 2024. Investors who are interested in DWARS can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

