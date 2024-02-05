VARJO SELECTS INUITIVE's NU4100 VISION PROCESSOR FOR ITS NEXT GENERATION XR-4 SERIES VIRTUAL AND MIXED REALITY PRODUCTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The XR-4 Series leverages the unparalleled capabilities of the NU4100 vision processor to achieve high-resolution, low-latency video streaming from multiple cameras, bridging the gap towards human-like visual perception

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Varjo , the technology leader in industrial-grade VR/XR hardware and software, recently announced its next-generation XR-4 Series headsets. The XR-4 Series deploys the NU4100 vision-on-chip processor to first bring multi-sensors, low-latency pass-through capability to the mixed reality market.

The XR-4 Series deploys the Inuitive NU4100 vision-on-chip processor to first bring multi-sensors, low-latency pass-through capability to the mixed reality market

Continue Reading

The XR-4 Series, unveiled at the I/ITSEC conference in November 2023, is designed for industrial users, with a goal to cater use cases where highest-level visual fidelity and immersion are critical. Boasting two 4K displays, the XR-4 headset offers a 50% wider field of view compared to its predecessors. It features brighter displays and a broader color palette, enhancing the overall visual experience. Equipped with two 20-megapixel front cameras, the XR-4 facilitates 'video pass-through mixed reality' allowing users to perceive their surroundings through the embedded lenses, offering a unique blend of virtual and real-world perspectives. The device also features inside-out tracking and Varjo's controllers for seamless navigation in both digital and physical environments.

To provide a comprehensive and immersive experience, the XR-4 utilizes the powerful capabilities of NVIDIA GPUs for photorealistic rendering. Currently open for enterprise orders, the XR-4 Series has been well received among key customer industries in training and simulation, defense, automotive, medical, and beyond.

The NU4100 vision-on-chip processor is the third generation of

Inuitive's vision processors series and is ideal for robotics, drones, VR, and edge-AI applications that demand multiple sensor aggregation, processing, packing, and streaming. It is specifically designed for XR headsets, robots and other applications that sense and analyze the environment using six, eight or more cameras, as they make real-time actionable decisions based on that input. The superior performance of the Varjo XR-4 Series headsets is enhanced by the advanced vision-based technologies integrated into the Inuitive NU4100 processor.

"When searching for the ideal partner to develop this platform, Inuitive emerged as the perfect combination of technology, service, and flexibility," stated Timo Toikkanen, Varjo's CEO. "Inuitive proved to be

a highly innovative ally for crafting an end-to-end vision processing platform that meets Varjo's demanding requirements."

"The NU4X00 vision-on-chip series, covering both legacy and upcoming products, stands as the preferred processor for applications requiring high-speed and low-latency streaming of video from multiple sensors, all while maintaining the streams accurately time-stamped and synchronized",

said Shlomo Gadot, Inuitive's CEO and co-founder. "We remain committed to consistently invest in advancing our vision processor roadmap to drive industries and innovations forward."

About Inuitive

Inuitive's disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, optimal size, and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning, location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers' robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit



or find us on LinkedIn at

.

About Varjo

Varjo (pronounced var-yo) makes revolutionary VR/XR hardware and software that together allow you to see and experience virtual and augmented content just as clearly as you see the analog world around us. Our virtual and mixed reality headsets take you to another level of performance and emotional immersion – recreating the exact feeling and conditions of real life, allowing you to perform better and learn faster.

For more information, visit or find us on LinkedIn at .

Contact Information

Inuitive

Gur Dror, VP Business Development

M. +972 54 448 8908

E. [email protected]

Varjo

E. [email protected]

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Inuitive