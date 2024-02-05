Sky Zone Chief Executive Officer Shares Vision And Expansion Plans For Growing Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovation and development outlook to be bolstered by new leadership at helm of indoor entertainment giant

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone , the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today that following a record-setting year of growth, the company plans to continue expanding

under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Shawn Hassel. With over 270 park locations nationally and counting, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to sustained momentum. Under Hassel's plan, Sky Zone will accelerate franchise development and amplify their support of the franchise network, with expected totals of nearly 300 parks by the end of 2024. This transition signifies the company's unwavering dedication to furthering its market presence and upholding its position as a leader and premier franchisor and employer of choice in the indoor active entertainment industry.

Sky Zone appoints Shawn Hassel as new CEO.

Continue Reading

Sky Zone is enriching the omni channel experience for its thriving base of over 500,000 members including perks to further drive value for parents and their children.

Guest experience continues to be at the heart of the strategy and is the catalyst for technology upgrades, more play-focused programming for families

and dedicated community engagement initiatives. Additionally, the tech-driven enhancements will seamlessly integrate into the membership journey, parties and everyday visits, ensuring a frictionless and immersive experience for every guest.

As the Sky Zone employee-base surpasses 10,000 across the network, the company is making significant investments in comprehensive training and talent enrichment initiatives, solidifying their commitment to becoming the premier employer of choice. Sky Zone plans to continue evolving while setting new standards

for entertainment, engagement and excellence in the indoor entertainment industry.

"I am deeply honored to continue serving Sky Zone," said Shawn Hassel. "It's a well-loved brand that genuinely believes our nation's young people need to

Play Every Day

in a time where screens and technology dominate their environment. Sky Zone is operating from a position of strength, and I cannot think of a more enviable time to be a part of the company's continued future success. I look forward to partnering with our talented teams and franchisees to bring the power of play to many more communities in the coming years."

Hassel brings deep domain experience in executive leadership, operational excellence, private equity investing, long-term capital appreciation and driving organizations to realize their full potential. He joined Sky Zone in January 2023 as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and took over as the acting CEO in September of 2023. Hassel has significant C-Suite and board level experience covering numerous industries. Hassel is also the co-founder and managing partner of Areté Capital Partners, an advisory and capital firm providing independent fiduciary and interim C-suite services to companies in various industries and specialties. Prior to his role at Areté Capital Partners, Hassel played a key role as co-founder and managing partner at Bestige Partners, where he established a private-equity investment platform with a focus on long-term capital appreciation. Preceding these ventures, Hassel accumulated 14 years of experience at Alvarez & Marsal and spent an additional seven years with Arthur Andersen in its corporate finance group.

"Our Board is thrilled to welcome Shawn Hassel into the CEO role to build on Sky Zone's track record of success and chart the company's next stages of growth," said Grant Lyon, Chairman of the Board. "Shawn is an exceptional executive with proven leadership experience, and we know the company will benefit from his strong bias to action and tangible value creation in our rapid-evolving industry."

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. The company has over 500,000 members and more than 60 smile-inducing attractions, making it the active play destination to Play Every Day. Sky Zone specializes in hosting the most memorable celebrations through thousands of unforgettable birthdays, team, and school parties every year. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone

and to find your local park, visit skyzone

or follow on socials at @skyzone .

SOURCE Sky Zone