(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Hankook's regional AH37 tire and long-haul DL11 tire chosen for Hino L Series trucks in the U.S. and Canadian markets

- Hankook continues to expand its OE business portfolio, solidifying its position in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker

Hankook Tire is building on its momentum in the Truck, Bus and Radial (TBR) market as Hino Trucks and Hino Canada have selected its TBR tires for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The premier medium-duty truck maker will offer Hankook's regional AH37 and long-haul DL11 tires on its L Series models.

Hino Trucks and Hino Canada select Hankook Tire TBR products to equip U.S. and Canada truck lineup.

"As Hino sets the global standard for trucking, it is an indication of Hankook's leadership in TBR products that our tires will be offered on Hino's L Series models in the U.S. and Canada," said Haesik Lee, TB Marketing Director, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Our AH37 regional-haul truck tire and DL11 regional long-haul truck tire have been built to meet the demands of the modern fleet, with durability, fuel efficiency and tread life at their core. We're confident in the performance of these products to serve Hino's U.S. and Canadian customers."

Since its introduction four years ago, Hino's L Series has been widely accepted across the industry as the premier medium-duty truck series in the U.S. and Canada, built for applications ranging from 23,000 to 33,000 pounds. The L6 and L7 models will be equipped with Hankook's AH37 regional truck tire, which incorporates structural designs to facilitate lower rolling resistance and potential for fuel efficiency. The AH37 also features 3D Sipe Technology, which offers better traction, increased mileage, and improved tread wear.

Both the AH37 and DL11 are SmartWay verified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, meaning that their low rolling resistance has been tested to ensure reduced costs and emissions for regional and long-haul trucking.

Hankook aims to continue investing heavily in R&D to develop industry-leading OE products, such as its new SmartLine and SmartFlex TBR products, as well as strengthening its TBR strategy in the North America market.

About Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, A Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of over 240 dealers committed to achieving excellence in the Ultimate Ownership Experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Hino Motors Canada

Hino Motors Canada, Ltd. produces and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in Canada with its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, and its assembly operations in Woodstock, Ontario. Service is provided through its extensive coast-to-coast dealership network and is backed by its industry-leading customer care protection program. For more information, please visit us at .

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

