Eagle Star Detail Sparks Excitement With Premier Mobile Car Detailing In Boise

Eagle Star Detail announced today the launch of its mobile car detailing and washing service for residents of Boise, Eagle, Star, and Meridian. With the proliferation of tunnel car washes in the Treasure Valley that lack interior cleaning services, Eagle Star Detail identified an opportunity to provide customers with a premium, full-service car wash experience right at their doorstep.

Founded by David Faustina, Eagle Star Detail is a mobile car wash and detailing company focused on providing customers with a convenient yet high-quality service.“We saw that people in this area were frustrated with the lack of full-service car wash options that also thoroughly clean the interior of vehicles,” said Faustina, founder of Eagle Star Detail.“Our goal is to give customers back their time while also giving them peace of mind that their vehicle is getting the best care possible.”

Eagle Star Detail's trained technicians will come to customers' homes or businesses and hand wash, wax and vacuum their vehicles using eco-friendly products and equipment. Interior services include vacuuming seats and carpets, wiping down vinyl and plastic parts, and cleaning windows inside and out. Exterior services include washing, waxing, tire, and wheel cleaning, and drying. With competitive pricing and a focus on quality, Eagle Star Detail aims to become the premier mobile car wash service for Boise area residents. Faustina also offers a premium service that includes a warranty-backed ceramic coating . Ceramic Coatings offer excellent protection against UV damage, pollution, and water spotting while providing an incredible shine on a car's painted surfaces.

The company officially launched in November 2023 and is now accepting new customers. Boise area residents can schedule an appointment for a wash and interior/exterior detail on the Eagle Star Detail website at or by calling (208)918-0773. The company offers easy online booking with no deposit required and online rescheduling of appointments. Gift cards are also available for purchase.

About Eagle Star Detail

