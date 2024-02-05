Canada-Based Cinim Included As Part Of International Digital Series, In Pursuit Of Wellness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launched on January 18, 2024 this limited series looks at modern wellness practices that span generations and cultures around the world

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cinim (Canadian Institute of Natural and Integrative Medicine) is proud to announce its participation in the new online branded film limited series, In Pursuit of Wellness. Presented by the Global Wellness Institute and produced for them by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions , this series, the second of its kind, is a collection of stories that explore how cultures and communities have been practising wellness through centuries and passing the learnings down through generations. Core to the pursuit of wellness is a desire to better care for our communities, our spaces and ourselves – something interpreted and embraced in difference ways in different places around the world.



Cinim, a Calgary-based non-profit organization, is an integrative health and research institute. They create evidence-based mental health programs that help people live happier, more fulfilling lives. Cinim's programs are developed by an integrative team of experts, and supported by clinical research, community feedback and ongoing participant evaluation. Cinim's extensive research culminated in the production of BreathingRoom TM, a digital, award-winning mental wellness program for young people. Participants in this therapeutic program for prevention and early intervention transform their lives by learning to manage and reduce anxiety, stress and depression. Their evidence-based program for adults is currently in development.

“Every person practices wellness in their own unique ways, using tools and techniques that span generations and cultures,” says Heather Thomas, Executive Director of Cinim.“Cinim is proud to be a part of the influential In Pursuit of Wellness series. This opportunity allows us to share our work with people around the world so they too can benefit from the teachings and practices upon which we base our programs.”

Cinim is one of eight community-driven organizations globally in this limited series; each episode dives into personal stories about wellness in the modern era and how these practices stem from ancient traditions that have carried through to modern day. With stories of retreats inspired by the natural environment in Koh Samui, Thailand, and in Greater Palm Springs, USA, to community-based care that's helping with mental health and growing skills in Calgary, Canada and in Mabona, Uganda, this series brings together unique stories from wellness around the world and celebrates the core values that link these stories, of what it means to be well.

“Cinim's programs are rooted in extensive clinical research and integrate the profound healing insights from diverse global traditions including meditation, mindfulness, and other mind-body therapies,” says Dr. Badri Rickhi, psychiatrist and founder, Cinim.“In today's world, it is crucial for individuals worldwide to be aware of the accessible programs designed to support them through difficult phases in their lives. Being a part of In Pursuit of Wellness allows us to effectively communicate and promote Cinim's vital messages."

About Cinim

Based in Alberta, Canada, Cinim is an integrative health and research institute that creates evidence-based mental wellness programs to promote personal growth, enriched relationships, and healthier communities. Cinim has launched research-based programs to help people establish a meaningful connection with themselves and others, and find positivity and meaning in their lives. BreathingRoom is their flagship, award-winning program for young people aged 13-24. It is self-guided, experiential, and supported by extensive clinical research along with the healing wisdom of global traditions such as meditation, mindfulness, and other mind-body therapies.

About Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) , a non-profit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance the overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

