Galaxy Gaming Welcomes Michael Ratner As Executive Vice President Of Product

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced the appointment of Michael Ratner as the company's new Executive Vice President of Product. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Ratner brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the executive team.



Born and raised in South Africa, Ratner began his gaming career with Sun International, where he held various technical and managerial roles. After establishing himself in gaming, he moved to the USA, where he continued to advance in casino operations, undertaking diverse managerial positions. Ratner developed significant skills in Product Management, focusing on games and casino management systems. His Product Management career includes experience with Atronic, Paltronics, Bally Technologies, Konami, and, most recently, IGT.

The appointment of Ratner represents a significant strengthening for Galaxy Gaming, as the Company looks to leverage its existing portfolio of games and systems to drive the table games industry forward. With a proven track record of success, Ratner is expected to play a pivotal role in developing the next generation industry-leading table games technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael as the latest casino gaming expert to join the Galaxy Gaming team. His experience, leadership, and disciplined approach to Product Management will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success in the gaming industry as we double-down on the products in our library and those in our development pipeline," said Matt Reback, President and CEO at Galaxy Gaming.

Ratner expressed his enthusiasm about joining Galaxy Gaming, stating,“I am honored and excited to join Galaxy Gaming at this pivotal moment. The Company's leading position in the gaming industry and commitment to innovation represent a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to contributing my experience to drive the evolution of casino table games and technology, ensuring Galaxy Gaming remains at the forefront of industry excellence.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and projections, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "likely," "expect," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of Galaxy Gaming, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and could cause actual results in Galaxy Gaming's performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of Galaxy Gaming to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business, garner new market share, secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses, successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products, comply with regulations, changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations and/or self-imposed restrictions imposed on and by our customers that affect their revenues in land-based casino and online casino markets, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, and adapt to changes resulting from the COVID-19 or other pandemics including without limitation, government imposed shut downs, travel restrictions and supply chain interruptions, and other factors. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. Galaxy Gaming expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740



