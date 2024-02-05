Peopleone, Eleviant-CTG's Intranet Platform, Recognized In The 2024 Clearbox Intranet And Employee Experience Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleviant-CTG, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, just announced the inclusion of its intranet platform, PeopleOneTM ( ), in the 2024 ClearBox Intranet and Employee Experience Report. PeopleOne's main features include content publication, employee spotlights, employee awards, community forums, knowledge management, and custom analytics.



ClearBox Consulting (ClearBox), renowned for its comprehensive evaluations of intranet solutions, acknowledged PeopleOne for its user-friendly interface, lightweight community features, and customizable analytics focused on improving employee engagement. The report recognized a“seamless integration” with Microsoft Teams and OneDrive, providing users with an interface to access documents and workspaces.

ClearBox noted that PeopleOne's content types, such as 'announcements,' 'alerts,' 'news,' and 'events,' were thoughtfully designed to add value for communication teams. The 'Manage Content' screen, featuring a step-by-step creation process, received recognition for its user-friendly approach.

Jude Ramayya, Senior Vice President at CTG and head of Eleviant-CTG, stated, "We appreciate the recognition from ClearBox for the features of PeopleOne. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing organizations with an easy-to-use intranet that meets their communication and engagement needs."

The report also highlighted PeopleOne's mobile application, offering a robust mobile experience. People Chronicles, a news feed within PeopleOne, was acknowledged for its ability to spotlight employees, allowing contributions from all users.

ClearBox positively reported on PeopleOne's customizable analytics dashboard, providing granular data at the feature level. The platform's resources such as the 'people directory,' 'FAQs,' 'quick links,' and 'wiki notes,' were acknowledged as thoughtful additions.

"We're encouraged to see the PeopleOne platform included in ClearBox's annual intranet report,” Ramayya concluded.“This further motivates us to provide a platform with user-friendly features that boost engagement, along with analytics for organizations to track what content is receiving the most attention and is important to its employees."

PeopleOne, a modern intranet platform, promotes streamlined internal communication, enhanced employee engagement, and a positive workplace culture. Hosted securely on SharePoint Online within an organization's Microsoft tenant, the platform features customizable layouts for content, simplified administration, and enterprise analytics for insights into employee behavior. With mobile connectivity through Android and iOS applications, PeopleOne helps eliminate employee disengagement by fostering clear communication and positive support. The platform is SOC 2 (Type 2) and HIPAA compliant.

About Eleviant-CTG ( )

Eleviant (CTG Group) provides businesses with digital products and services to enhance productivity, engagement, communication, and scale. In addition to its primary services, which include mobile and web application development, cloud migration, and managed IT services, the company also provides intelligent process automation and AI solutions.

CONTACT: For press inquiries, please contact Chandler Smith (...)