Get A Flat 15% Discount On Every Purchase Of The Digital PR Magazine From Issuewire

Atlanta, Georgia Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

Businesses will grow more by getting featured in business magazines. It is seen that with the help of a business magazine, an entrepreneur will get the opportunity to reach out to more people. A magazine is a great source of gaining people's attention. And it is one of the major requirements when it comes to surviving in a certain industry. In this situation, promoting press releases through business magazines will be immensely helpful. Now, IssueWire , the digital press release magazine is offering various services that would assist one to attain recognition among everyone. Currently, they are also giving a flat 15% discount on purchasing their magazine. The offer is starting on the 5th of February and will end on the 29th of February . The offer can be availed by using the coupon code FEBMAG15 .

By getting featured in their magazine, one will get the chance to reach out to its target audiences in a hassle-free manner. Now, their digital PR magazine can be immensely helpful in the matter of generating a buzz among the audiences. This magazine company is also providing press release writing and distribution services to everyone to make the process even easier for budding entrepreneurs. Their innovative services of PR distribution are helping them to gain more exposure. With the help of their distribution assistants, they will get opportunities like placements to 300+ sites, Google News inclusion, features on news sites, SEO mass ping, social media sharing, and much more.

The wide array of services of IssueWire is helping all to reach out to more audiences. Their pocket-friendly promotion strategies would provide a new avenue to promote press releases. In addition to all of their assistance, they are also giving a 24x7 customer care service to everyone. Therefore, reach out to them and get featured on their PR magazine to get maximum exposure in the shortest time span.