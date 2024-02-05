SEALSQ And Ylan Anoufa Unite To Launch Wisetoy

Tortola, British Virgin Islands , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a leader in the fields of Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology, in collaboration with its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, and globally renowned contemporary visual pop-art French artist Ylan Anoufa, proudly announce the development of the first ever AnoufaBears Intelligent Secure Toy, codenamed WISeToy. This groundbreaking initiative aims to safeguard children's interactions with the Internet, combining state-of-the-art security technology with artistic flair.

Ylan Anoufa, known for his iconic AnoufaBear metal sculptures adorned with unique graffiti and placed in locations around the world such as Paris, Hong Kong, Miami, Marbella, Cannes, Nice, Courchevel, Annecy, Macao, and Warsaw, brings a modern, humorous, and thought-provoking aesthetic to the project. His work, celebrated for its vibrant use of color, harmony, space, and form, has captured the attention of the art world and beyond. This is evident through his collaborations with global icons like Lenny Kravitz and the Rolling Stones, as well as brands like Porsche, Barbie, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

The WISeToy AnoufaBears project emerges in response to the increasing prevalence of connected toys and devices in homes worldwide. With over 40 million homes equipped with smart devices, the need for enhanced security and privacy in children's toys has never been more apparent. These "smart devices," capable of using cameras, microphones, or sensors with internet or Bluetooth connectivity, pose potential risks to children's safety and privacy.

Leveraging SEALSQ's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, each WISeToy AnoufaBear is equipped with advanced semiconductors that authenticate the toy's integrity and facilitate secure connections with a parent-supervised app. This innovative approach ensures that the interactive experiences offered by these toys do not compromise the child's safety or privacy.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, stated, "Our collaboration with Ylan Anoufa represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to create a safer digital environment for children. By integrating our robust cybersecurity technology with the artistic vision of Ylan Anoufa, we are setting a new standard for secure and educational toys in the digital age."

The initiative highlights the importance of safeguarding children's geo-location data and reducing the risk of fraud, scams, or identity theft associated with the use of connected devices. With the launch of the WISeToy AnoufaBears, SEALSQ, WISeKey, and Ylan Anoufa are at the forefront of combining technology and art to protect and inspire the next generation.

About Ylan Anoufa :

Ylan Anoufa is a contemporary visual pop-art French artist, born in 1980, known for his AnoufaBear metal sculptures and unique artistic vision. His work, which spans painting, sculpture, and graffiti, reflects a modern, humorous, and thought-provoking approach, often infused with a positive message. Anoufa's collaborations with global icons and brands, as well as his participation in charitable endeavors, underscore his commitment to making art that inspires and engages the world.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a subsidiary of the WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ's ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ's ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.