Palestinian PM Calls On UN Security Council To End Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyah called on the United Nations Security Council to put an end to the genocide happening in the Gaza Strip, which has entered its fifth month.

In the Palestinian government meeting in Ramallah on Monday, Shtayyah said that the crimes against Gaza have entered their fifth consecutive month.

And despite the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling, the killing rate hasn't stopped, the starvation hasn't stopped, and the number of victims among martyrs, wounded and missing reached 100,000, consisting of mostly children, women and elderly.

Shtayyah spoke about the 6-year-old girl Hind Rajab and the medical staff consisting of Yousef Zeino and Ahmad Al-Madhoun, who went to rescue her after her family, was martyred after being shot dead by the occupation while she was with them in the vehicle. He called for the Red Cross to continue its attempts to save them and uncovering their fate.

Shtayyah added that Israel is trying to move the Rafah crossing to another place when it is a Palestinian-Egyptian border and issue. He added that an agreement was signed with the European police in 2005 to run the crossing. If the occupation replaced or closed it, it would still be a Palestinian-Egyptian matter and it would reopen.

He also welcomed the development of several settlers being considered "terrorists" in the United States, expressing hope that all countries would follow this line.

He added that it is needed to impose punishments not only to a small group of settlers, but to the entire settlement project by boycotting their goods and asking dual Americans, Europeans, and other nationalities to leave the settlements because their presence is unlawful and illegal.

Shtayyah referred to the occupation's announcement a few days prior of a project to build seven thousand new settlement units, saying, "This issue must stop as well." (end)

nq









MENAFN05022024000071011013ID1107811085