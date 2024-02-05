(MENAFN- Baystreet) What Investors Need to Know For Monday

Insider Selling Alert: Amazon

Insiders are owners who know best. Amazon's (AMZN) founder, Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, disclosed a selling plan last Friday. It will allow Bezos to sell as much as 50 million shares on or before Jan. 31, 2025. He owns around 10% of the firm on a holding of around 990 million shares.

Magnificent 7 momentum traders need to watch out for insider sales. Naturally, executives need to sell shares regularly to cover daily living expenses and taxes.

However, an increase in insider sales of Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG) is a potential warning of a valuation top.

Amazon disclosed that other executives have a trading plan, including CFO Brian Olsavsky and CEO Andy Jassy. Jassy may sell up to 190,000 shares before Dec. 31, 2024. Its CFO may sell a modest 31,400 shares before May 28 of this year.

Fortunately, Bezos has not sold any shares since 2021. He bought shares on May 25, 2023. One share.

Last week, Amazon's market capitalization of $1.775 trillion overtook that of Alphabet's at $1.76 trillion. AWS continues to show growth, increasing revenue by 13% Y/Y in Q4. Customers are trialing Gen AI, or Generative AI. Once they validate the potential of running training models, Amazon's recurring revenue will accelerate.









