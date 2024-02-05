(MENAFN- Baystreet) What Investors Need to Know For Monday

Red-Hot Jobs Lurks Ahead of Monday Market OpenInsider Selling Alert: AmazonEarnings Alert: Winners and LosersWhat to Watch on Friday Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, February 5, 2024

Most Active Stocks on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

The most actively traded stocks last Friday will continue in Monday's market. Meta platforms (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and AMD are the popular technology favorites that will lead the indices.

The laggards today include Intel (INTC), which WSJ reported would delay its $20 billion chip facility in Ohio. The CPU supplier already disappointed its shareholders with a weak quarterly report and a disappointing outlook.

Automotive giant Ford (F) broke out last week to close at $12.14. F stock lacks any bullish catalysts as consumers avoid its expensive electric vehicles. Still, GM's strong Q4 report will lift Ford's share price.

In the value category, income investors will make the mistake of chasing Pfizer (PFE). PFE stock lost 38.5% in the last year. Its dividend now yields 6.16%.

Stocks that traded at a new high include Arista Networks (ANET), Trane (TT), and Cigna (CI). Cigna increased its profit forecast, enabling it to raise its dividend by 14% to $1.40 a share. The firm reported revenue rising by 11.7% Y/Y to $51.11 billion. It earned $6.79 in the fourth quarter.

Trane, often overlooked, posted revenue growing by 8.6% to $4.42 billion. It posted a strong 2024 revenue growth forecast for 2024 of around 7% to 8%. The stock has poor valuations, offset by strong growth, profitability, momentum, and bullish analyst earnings revisions.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks