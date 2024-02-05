Bryerly Long Presents“HOMOLOGIES”, A Scifi Family Drama, At New Filmmakers Los Angeles, February 10Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Director and actor Bryerly Long has been making the film festival rounds with her thought-provoking science fiction short“Homologies .” The film offers a chilling perspective on a family grappling with the unintended consequences of trying to genetically engineer perfect children.“Homologies” recently won the Audience Award for Best Short Film - Drama and the Programmer's Award at the Sherman Oaks Film Festival. This month it will screen in Competition at the Durango Independent Film Festival in Colorado, and in Los Angeles at 3pm on Saturday February 10th, in the February Shorts lineup of NFMLA located at 1139 Hill Street.In light of advances in technologies such as Neuralink and CRISPR gene editing, the subject is more relevant than ever. This female-directed film offers a nuanced and personal perspective that is a fresh take on a typically male-dominated genre. The dysfunctional family depicted in“Homologies” is eerily relatable to contemporary families dealing with the pressure to pursue unrealistic ideals of success and the resulting mental health implications.Producer and director Bryerly Long stands out as a multilingual artist with a global perspective. Fluent in French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and English, Long made her breakout debut as an actress starring opposite a real android robot on stage and in the award-winning science fiction feature film“Sayonara” (2015) by Koji FUKADA.Bryerly Long's films are intelligent, nuanced, and thought-provoking, dealing with such varied themes as growing up in a foreign culture, the impacts of genetic modification on a family, artificial intelligence, micro-aggressions in the workplace, and cross-cultural marriage. Drawing on her experiences as an actress, she depicts the contrasting perspectives of each character with sensitivity, creating complex and compelling stories injected with a quirky sense of humor. Her ability to seamlessly navigate between languages and cultures adds a unique dimension to her storytelling, making her a standout figure in the international film landscape.Making her debut as a filmmaker in Hollywood, Bryerly Long is a name to watch. If you don't know her already, you will. Her passion for storytelling that transcends borders is set to captivate audiences worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:Mike Mena...310-913-0625

