Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

Collaborative Divorce Illinois members will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations in honor of Divorce With Respect Week, running from March 4-8.

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Divorce Illinois (CDI) will participate in Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024. From March 4 – 8, CDI members will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute virtual divorce consultations. This free offer is for anyone seeking to better understand their options for how they might divorce. Collaborative Divorce Illinois professionals will offer consultations to Illinois residents. To book a consultation with CDI member visit . Additional information about the Collaborative Divorce process is also available on the website. Those outside of Illinois can also visit the website to find a divorce professional near them.“We're looking forward to spreading awareness of Collaborative Divorce during Divorce With Respect Week,” said Jennifer Fletchall, president of Collaborative Divorce Illinois.“We think this is a great opportunity for anyone facing the possibility of divorce to learning more about theiroptions for divorce outside of court.”Collaborative Divorce Illinois is an interdisciplinary group of divorce professionals dedicated to helping couples divorce with dignity and respect. CDI is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.Visit to learn more about Collaborative Divorce Illinois.

