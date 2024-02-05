Jennifer Tattanelli Joins Support For Old Bags Luncheon Purse Drive Ahead Of Silver Jubilee Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 25th Annual Old Bags Luncheon continues its fund-raising with support from Jennifer Tattanelli who has been giving back 10% of purchases for the month of January 2024 to benefit the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County when customers mention the Old Bags Luncheon.Born in Florence, Italy and raised in a bilingual home, Jennifer Tattanelli has devoted her entire life to modeling and designing fashion, representing the voice of a new generation of young, talented Florentine leather stylists. From a young age, Jennifer was fascinated with her heritage, always researching her great-grandfather, world-renowned pathologist Dr. James Ewing, and her great-great uncle Samuel Clemens – also known as Mark Twain, the author of American literary classics The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.She began her career at Calvin Klein in New York City, but decided to return home, devoted to expanding the family business in Florence:“After working for Calvin Klein, I knew it was time to return to Florence and the family business. I've been working for over 17 years now, constantly researching new ideas and trends. I'm proud of my work and of my roots. I insist on handmade items being carefully cut, designed and executed by our Florentine artisans, on the painstaking care of detailed stitching, on the choice of high quality materials and a precise final assembly fit for the garments. I love creating new looks using refined, elevated quality materials for my clients.“Notable Attendees included: Jennifer Tattanelli, Barbara Pendrill, Theo Pace, Michelle Gluckow, Todd L'Herrou, Jacki Parmacek, Donna, Jacqueline Chilow, Betsy Levin, Carmen Garcia, Sylvia Sanchez, Caroline Parker, Michelle Gluckow, Aileen Carlucci, Ellen Vaughan, Pamela Morgan, Noelle Tantillo, Marissa Murphy Adriaanse, Penny Murphy, Lilia Slavova, Gail Pean, Catherine Applegate, Ann Titelman Sullivan, Pamela Morgan, Ramona Singer, Elizabeth Steimberg, and Stephanie Schwed.The purse drive supports the designer handbag silent auction held during the Center's signature fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon, next planned for Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, at The Breakers Palm Beach. This year will honor 25 years of the beloved event that will celebrate a Silver Jubilee in grand style.Those interested in donating a new or slightly used authentic designer handbag, but missed the purse drive, can contact the Center for Family Services to coordinate a drop-off. Proceeds from the luncheon will directly benefit the Center's programming which strengthens individuals and families in our community by providing mental and behavioral health services.Jennifer Tattanelli, 214 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480. For more information on Jennifer Tattanelli, please visitAbout The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.I: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

