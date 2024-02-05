Rooferscoffeeshop® Launches Español Lunch & Learn Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Spanish language educational series is the first-of-its-kind in the roofing industry to focus on education to build Latino businesses.

- Heidi J. EllsworthSISTERS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces that it has expanded its Lunch & Learn educational series to include a Spanish-language track, developed in partnership with SRS Distribution's Para Latinos program.This special Lunch & Learn series has been created for the Spanish-speaking members of the roofing industry to help with continuing education to build Latino roofing businesses. It offers invaluable training for individuals and teams while teaching how to build relationships by using technology and networking tools. Every quarter, SRS Distribution will bring a fully Spanish-speaking Lunch & Learn that can be viewed on mobile or desktop.“Most on-demand learning options available in the roofing industry are geared toward the English-speaking workers and professionals in the industry,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of RoofersCoffeeShop.“We are thrilled to bring learning opportunities to the Spanish-speaking members of the industry to help them continue to learn and grow in their business success.”The first three episodes are available online now and include the following topics:- Dominar la Temporada de Tormentas con Aplicaciones Tecnológicas (Master the Storm Season with Technological Applications)- Consideraciones a la Hora de Iniciar su Propia Empresa de Techado (Considerations When Starting Your Own Roofing Company)- Celebrando el Mes de la Herencia Hispana con Teresa Ramírez y Julissa Chávez (Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Teresa Ramírez and Julissa Chávez)The on-demand videos are about 30 minutes in length and can be easily watched during a lunch break and each one has clearly defined learning objectives to help viewers decide which topics are most relevant to their business. A learning guide is available to encourage discussion, providing key questions about the information in the video. Upon completion, individuals can take a short quiz and earn a certificate of completion.The Coffee Shop will be encouraging roofing companies to send in their Lunch & Learn team photos to be published on RoofersCoffeeShop and they could win lunch on us!About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop is“Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit .About SRS Distribution Para LatinosThe primary mission of SRS Para Latinos is to be the first choice in distribution for the Latino and Spanish-speaking contractor community in the United States. We provide a collaborative environment that allows us to generate business relationships, we offer training, we encourage exchanges and we promote the growth of the community of Latin builders. SRS Para Latinos is committed to the success of our clients.

Karen Edwards

RoofersCoffeeShop

+1 717-318-0569

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube