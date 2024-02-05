Nimble Global Announces Tim Ballew As New Global Director Of Compliance Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tim Ballew, Global Director, Compliance Services

David Ballew, CEO

Bringing Decades of Expertise and a Vision for Real Innovation

- David Ballew, CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nimble Global , a leading provider of contingent workforce compliance services, proudly announces the promotion of Tim Ballew to Global Director of Compliance Services. Based in Portland, Oregon, and with nearly 30 years of diversified experience in audit, compliance, and continuous improvement, Tim is poised to drive significant advancements in the company's global compliance offerings.Tim Ballew, previously serving in a critical leadership role since August 2022, has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of Nimble Global's compliance services. His extensive background in project management, team development, and cultural awareness makes him an ideal fit for this global position.Diverse Experience, Proven Leadership.A series of significant achievements and leadership roles mark Tim's career. With over a decade of project management experience, he has led cross-functional teams on complex projects spanning North America and Asia-Pacific. His proficiency in audit and compliance was honed over 25 years, notably at General Motors, where he managed intricate compliance audits in line with corporate and federal standards. Tim is also recognized for his strategic approach to planned maintenance and process mapping, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and asset reliability.A Commitment to REAL People and REAL Innovation.In his new role as Global Director of Compliance Services, Tim will focus on aligning Nimble Global's compliance strategies with its core values of prioritizing REAL PEOPLE and fostering REAL INNOVATION. His unique blend of technical expertise, leadership skills, and cultural sensitivity is expected to elevate team performance and drive forward-thinking compliance solutions.Forward-Looking Leadership.Tim's remarkable track record includes a special invitation to present compliance best practices at General Motors World Headquarters, showcasing his thought leadership. At Nimble Global, he will continue to leverage his extensive experience to deliver client-centered solutions that embody the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.About Nimble Global.Founded in 2019, Nimble Global is the leading provider in the Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) and Talent Acquisition (TA) compliance sector, known for its extensive scope, scale, and expertise. As a certified NGLCC Diversity Owned Company, we deliver innovative, analytical, unbiased, and independent audit services across over 90 countries, ensuring tangible ROI for our clients.Real People. Real Action. Real Innovation.

Compliance Team

Nimble Global

+44 20 3966 0043

email us here