The Dead Pixels Society Podcast Reaches 150Th Episode Milestone, Featuring Mixbook CEO

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dead Pixels Society , the photo/imaging industry's leading news source, commemorates the 150th episode of its popular podcast this week. In this special episode, host Gary Pageau talks with long-time Dead Pixels Society member Andrew Laffoon, CEO and co-founder of Mixbook . Listen to Mixbook's transformation from a simple yearbook concept to a pioneering force in photobook storytelling. Laffoon shares the story of how the company continually adapted to the seismic shifts in photo printing technology, from the boom of the mid-2000s to today's cutting-edge AI, all while responding to the creative needs and desires of its customers. He also talks about how important culture is to long-term success.The weekly Dead Pixels Society podcast has had more than 25,000 total downloads since its March 2020, debut, featuring leading photo industry guests like Scott Kelby, Rick Sammon, Joe McNally, and Jefferson Graham, and business leaders like Guy Kawasaki, Anika Jackson, Manuj Aggarwal, Beate Chelette, and Brian Solis. The podcast enjoys continued sponsorship support from leading companies like Mediaclip, Advertek Printing, GotPhoto, and Independent Photo Imagers."The objective of the podcast is to provide another way for the photo/imaging audience to connect," says Gary Pageau, editor, The Dead Pixels Society. "We offer a wide array of topics impacting the vibrant photo/imaging market, including new products, services, technologies, and companies, as well as general business topics like marketing, industry trends, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity."The Dead Pixels Society, formed in 2009, is dedicated to providing news, networking, and information to businesses in the photo/imaging industry. The group's activities include a weekly newsletter, a weekly podcast, Facebook and LinkedIn groups, as well as providing educational content in partnership with industry groups like Dscoop.

