Public Cloud Market Is Estimated To Reach US$1,677.43 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 21.74%

The public cloud market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.74% from US$423.242 billion in 2022 to US$1,677.43 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the public cloud market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.74% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,677.43 billion by 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the public cloud market during the forecast period is the increase in internet users worldwide. Internet consumption is one of the major drivers that boost the growth of cloud-based services. As internet technology advances, the need for advanced cloud-based technology and services also increases due to the several benefits that cloud-based services provide, which include cost savings, scalability, and elasticity, global reach, focus on core business, and security. Due to the several benefits that cloud-based services provide, the number of internet users around the globe is expected to increase with the development of technology. As per the World Bank, 63% of the global population use the internet in 2021, which is an increase from 54% in 2019. This increase can be linked to the development of 4G technology and cloud-based technology during the COVID-19 pandemic period, where internet usage displayed the highest rate of growth. As of the current period, the development of 5G technology will be expected to boost the growth of cloud-based services, due to increased connectivity and speeds provided by 5G services , which will propel the public cloud market.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the public cloud market. For instance, in February 2023, Amazon Web Services announced the availability of Amazon EKS Anywhere Clusters on the AWS Snowball Edge devices, where the user can run containerized workloads at the edge using ruggedized hardware that is provided by AWS with pay-to-go pricing. The product offers several features, which include the simplifying of the creation and management of the user's Kubernetes clusters on-premises, which brings computing applications closer to the data sources for real-time processing and enhanced analytics. This product also allows the user to reduce costs depending on the specific computing and storage needs of the user.Access sample report or view details:The public cloud market, based on service type, is categorized into three types- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) , and Software as a Service (SaaS). SaaS is expected to witness significant growth in the public cloud market, due to factors such as an increase in internet users worldwide and the presence of global leaders such as Microsoft, and Amazon.The public cloud market, based on enterprise size, is categorized into two types- large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. The cloud services are deployed based on the company's requirements, which include expansion, reduction of costs, and other factors that lead to enhanced productivity and efficiency of the company.The public cloud market, based on end-user, is categorized into nine types- BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, media & entertainment, government & public sector, and others. The BFSI is the largest sector that requires the use of public cloud services, due to the large cluster of data that is required to be managed by the sector, which includes transaction data, consumer information, and many others.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the public cloud market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the growth of internet users in this region. Some of the major players in this region are China, India, and Japan, due to the high rate of growth in internet users with the development of cloud-based internet technology coupled with the growing population of China and India propelling the growth of the internet users. As per the International Telecommunication Union, the total percentage of internet users in the Asia Pacific region accounted for 66% as of 2023 and will be expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecasted period. The growing adoption of cloud-based computing technologies by SMEs can be factored as the growth driver for the growth of the public cloud market as well. The research includes several key players from the public cloud market, such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Adobe Inc., Amazon Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., and Workday, Inc.

