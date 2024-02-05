Girl From Nepal Stabbed To Death In Gurugram, Accused On The Run

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 5 (IANS) A 14-year-old girl, hailing from Nepal, was stabbed to death in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Rekha and the accused has been identified as Ram Bahadur alias Ramu, who is still at large.

Her father Giani Thapa told the police that he, along with his family member, used to reside in the Indira Vikas Colony in Gurugram and Ram Bahadur alias Ramu from Nepal also lived on rent in the neighbourhood and considered Rekha as his niece.

He also used to give her money and food, but about six months ago, Ramu had accused the girl of stealing mobile and cash. There was an altercation between them regarding this matter.

During this, Ramu threatened Thapa to kill one of his family members. After this, Thapa, along with his family, shifted to another place, but Ramu also came to the same place, the complainant told the police.

"On Sunday, Rekha had gone to buy soap and did not return. When I returned home at night, my wife informed him about her being missing. During a search we found her body wrapped in a blanket in Ramu's room who later fled the spot," the complainant added.

"A case of murder has been registered against the absconding accused. Police are making efforts to arrest the accused Ramu," Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of Sector-40 police station, said.

