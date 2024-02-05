Syncron Elevates And Expands Information Security With ISO 27001:2022 And ISO 27017

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Syncron's expanded commitment to data security ensures robust cloud security controls, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding customer data and fostering trust.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Syncron , a global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2022 recertification, the international standard for information security. As part of this process, Syncron expanded its scope to include ISO 27017, an international standard that assists cloud service providers with applicable information security controls. Syncron's compliance with these standards demonstrates its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security and ensuring confidentiality, integrity and the availability of customer data.

ISO 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard that sets out the criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). By achieving this certification, Syncron demonstrates its commitment to systematically managing sensitive information, identifying risks and implementing robust controls to protect against potential threats.

ISO 27017, which supplements ISO 27001 standards, focuses specifically on cloud security controls. Expanding the ISO 27001 scope to include ISO 27017 reinforces Syncron's dedication to safeguarding customer data stored in the cloud, ensuring secure access, data protection and compliance with relevant regulations.

"We are thrilled to have achieved the ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 27017 certifications," said Alexander Korotkov, chief information security officer at Syncron. "These certifications reflect our dedication to implementing robust information security practices and our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of data protection. We understand the importance of safeguarding sensitive information and will continue to invest in the necessary measures to maintain the security and privacy of customer data."

This achievement demonstrates Syncron's proactive approach to information security and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs and expectations of its customers. With these certifications in place, Syncron is well-positioned to continue providing secure and reliable services to its global enterprise clients.



For more about Syncron's commitment to data security, visit .

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron .

SOURCE Syncron