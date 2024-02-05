Eating Disorders Symposium Reaches In-Person And Virtual Crowd

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) iaedpTM Symposium is a way of thanking the tireless efforts of practitioners and professionals

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedpTM) highly anticipated iaedp Symposium in March seeks to take care of the caregivers – at least for a few days. Starting with luxurious hotel rooms, amenities, food and activities, the symposium is a tropical getaway. Discounted hotel rooms are available until February 15.

"We urge all participants to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to not only secure their stay at an exceptional rate but also to immerse themselves in a comprehensive symposium experience," said Bonnie Harken, managing director. "Also, with registration, attendees gain access to our diverse range of workshops and sessions, both in person and virtually. We know that in person, it's hard to figure out which session to attend in your limited time, so adding a virtual option just makes sense. You can choose between workshops without worrying about overlapping schedules."

Key Highlights:



Special Hotel Rates: Book your stay at the prestigious Omni Resort with special rates, available only until February 15. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of staying on-site, making it easier to network, learn, and relax.



All-Inclusive Registration: Symposium registration goes beyond the norm. Attend any workshop or session, whether it's in person or virtual. Maximize your learning opportunities and gain insights from leading professionals in the field of eating disorder treatment and research.

Flexibility and Convenience: With the option to attend sessions virtually, you have the flexibility to tailor your symposium experience to fit your schedule. Attendees won't miss out on the valuable content that the iaedp Symposium is known for.

For more information and to register, please visit iaedpfoundation .

About the iaedpTM Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.



