Veteran Sales Executive, Leslie Sargent Appointed Vice President Of Sales At Klear.Ai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Klear, the leader in Native AI and ML-driven risk and claims management solutions, is delighted to welcome Leslie Sargent as the new Vice President of Sales. Sargent, an industry leader with an extensive background in strategic sales and a track record of stellar performance brings her experience and expertise to Klear.

Veteran Sales Executive, Leslie Sargent Appointed Vice President of Sales at Klear

Continue Reading

Brijesh Kumar, CEO of Klear, expressed his confidence in Sargent's abilities, stating, "Leslie's appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey. Her reputation, leadership and skills will be invaluable to us as we continue to innovate and grow our presence in the market. I am certain that with Leslie's technical background and strategic approach, we will set new benchmarks in customer engagement and solution delivery in the rapidly evolving insurance marketplace."

Sargent, in her role, will focus on leveraging Klear's innovative Native AI technology to boost client engagement and propel market growth. Her commitment to delivering pioneering solutions aligns with Klear's mission to offer unparalleled value and service.

Sargent shared her perspective on joining the team, "I am excited to join a company that is innovating with Native AI. My goal is to empower our clients by unlocking the full potential of these transformative solutions for enhanced outcomes for policy, risk and claims solutions."

"We are thrilled to have Leslie on board. Her vision for sales excellence and her commitment to client success will significantly contribute to our growth and leadership in Native AI solutions," added

About

Klear:

Klear stands as an industry leader in sophisticated Native AI and ML-driven risk and claims management solutions. Headquartered in Cypress, California, Klear continues to push technological advancements and innovation within the insurance industry.

Press & Media Contact:

Shiv Bansal

Phone: +1 (619) 343-6260

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Klear