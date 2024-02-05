Product Veteran Joins Tradecentric To Usher Company Through New Growth Phase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Steve Frechette joins TradeCentric as new head of product; Michael Sonier leaves to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B connected commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, announces Steve Frechette has joined as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Michael Sonier, who has made significant contributions to developing and executing the company's product capabilities over the last 2 years, has chosen to pursue his own personal entrepreneurial dream.

Frechette brings more than 17 years of executive-level product innovation and development experience across complex domains such as eCommerce, data integration and business intelligence. He brings an extensive background leading development for new products as well as re-platforming initiatives in both startups and publicly-traded companies.

"Steve has a proven track record of building and delivering innovative products that help customers succeed," said Beth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "We are thankful to Michael for his help in constructing an exciting product roadmap for 2024 and beyond, and I can't think of anyone better prepared than Steve to take the helm of our product organization and bring that vision to life."

Prior to joining TradeCentric, Frechette served as VP of Product Management and User Experience at ChannelAdvisor Corporation, during which his contributions helped the company achieve double-digit revenue and ACV growth, culminating in a successful acquisition by CommerceHub . Frechette also served as CTO at HubLogix, an eCommerce logistics automation platform, where he led both engineering and product management ahead of its acquisition by ChannelAdvisor.

"TradeCentric has a strong foundation of product excellence in B2B connected commerce," said Steve Frechette. "I am excited to drive the next phase of innovation and growth and look forward to collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Over the next 12 months, Frechette will lead TradeCentric through a series of product launches,

including the release of a powerful analytics tool, a modernized platform that will enable enhanced scalability and security, and additional complementary product offerings.

"I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments we achieved together throughout my time at TradeCentric," said Michael Sonier. "I have full confidence in passing the baton off to Steve to lead the TradeCentric product team to new heights"

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.

