Podcastone Renews Agreement With Kelly Stafford’S The Morning After With Kelly Stafford & Hank Podcast

Over 4 Million Downloads and 114 Episodes Since 2021 Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), which owns ~80% of the PODC outstanding common stock, announced today that it entered into a new agreement with Kelly Stafford for her The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank Podcast for the exclusive distribution and advertising sales rights of the podcast. The headline-making Apple charting show launched in 2021 and joined the PodcastOne network in 2022.

She's mother to four young girls and her husband is a Super Bowl winning QB; his daughter is obsessed with dinosaurs. Kelly Stafford and bestie Hank Winchester know a thing or two about pressure, the spotlight, and keeping it all together for their kiddos. Stafford's insight on the intensity of professional football, and his life working in television news (“Help Me Hank WDIV NBC Detroit”) is not for the faint of heart. Their stories about life and raising kids will not only have you laughing, but they'll make you feel connected to the chaos we're all trying to navigate. So sit back, pour a splash and let's have a time!

“Kelly is a leading voice in the parenting influencer space. She has been a big part of our network and we are thrilled to have her extend with us. We love the recent addition of Hank as co-host of The Morning After and can't wait to see where the show goes moving forward,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

“We can't wait to share more stories, more special moments and of course more splashes. Having y'all along on this ride and engaging with you makes it all the better. Thank you to PodcastOne for supporting us as we continue to grow our Morning After community in 2024,” said Stafford and Winchester.

PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Baby Mamas No Drama, LadyGang, Coffee Convos, Gals on the Go, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany and Barely Famous. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

