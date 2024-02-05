Apraemio And Biconomy Forge Strategic Partnership To Elevate Web3 Accessibility And Real-World Asset Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apraemio is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Biconomy, a leading infrastructure provider which is setting standards for seamless web3 transactions. This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards integrating Biconomy's Account Abstraction SDK into Apraemio's platform, enhancing the accessibility of the $APRA token and paving the way for the simplified integration of real-world assets into the digital economy.

Apraemio and Biconomy Forge Strategic Partnership

The company holds exclusive rights to mine one of the largest gold reserves in Mali, Africa

Biconomy is renowned for its commitment to empowering web3 developers to onboard and retain users on decentralised ecosystems easily, making it an ideal ally for Apraemio's mission to make cryptocurrency investments more accessible to a broader audience. This partnership aims to eliminate the traditional barriers faced by investors, thereby democratising access to digital and real-world asset investments.

Aniket Jindal, Co-founder and COO of Biconomy, noted "We're thrilled to be able to partner Apraemio to create a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem for users of digital tokens and assets. We admire what the Apraemio team is doing and we're positive that this collaborative push will further simplify the blockchain experience for the next 100M users and investors."

Gergo Szoke, Marketing Director at Apraemio, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Our strategic partnership with Biconomy is a landmark achievement for Apraemio and the broader community. By leveraging Biconomy's innovative solutions, we're enhancing the user experience significantly, but more importantly, we're bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds. This collaboration will undoubtedly make the $APRA token a pivotal element in the investment portfolios of people around the globe, marking a new era in how we perceive and invest in physical gold."

This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to innovation, user satisfaction, and the broader adoption of digital assets. With a common vision for a simplified, more accessible Web3 ecosystem, Apraemio and Biconomy are setting new benchmarks for the integration of blockchain technology with real-world assets.

For further details on Apraemio and the forthcoming enhancements through Biconomy's technology, please visit .

About Apraemio

Apraemio is a gold-backed cryptocurrency project combining the best of both worlds – the heritage, stability and popularity of gold and blockchain technology's innovation and financial freedom. The company holds exclusive rights to mine one of the largest gold reserves in Mali, Africa, and is committed to using blockchain technology to provide investors with a secure and transparent way to invest in gold.

About Biconomy

Biconomy is setting UX standards for seamless web3 transactions.

An Account Abstraction-compliant developer toolkit that enables developers to deliver web2-like experiences in their dApps, Biconomy has on-boarded over 4M unique users across 400+ dApps while partnering companies such as JP Morgan, dYdX, The Sandbox, and Farcana.

Contact Information:

Gergo Szoke

+36 307587769

[email protected]





