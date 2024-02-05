Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF Achieves Fundata Fundgrade A+®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield is pleased to announce that Middlefield's Real Estate Dividend ETF has been awarded the Fundata FundGrade A+® rating for 2023. This award is presented to funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns for an entire calendar year.



“We are honoured to receive this distinction once again. It acknowledges our team's hard work, dedication and consistency over the past year,” says Dean Orrico, President and CEO of Middlefield.“It also demonstrates our company's ongoing commitment to delivering superior real estate equity returns to Canadian investors and we are proud that our strategies continue to stand out in this category.”

FundGrade A+® was designed to identify not only the best performing funds, but also the most consistent. It is a yearly award that recognizes the 'best of the best' among Canadian investment funds that have maintained a high FundGrade rating throughout a calendar year.

About Middlefield's Real Estate Dividend ETF

Launched in 2011, the Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF has generated stable returns for Canadian investors for over a decade. The fund is designed to deliver an attractive mix of income and growth and provide access to well-diversified portfolios of high quality global real estate companies. The strategy is actively managed, low-cost and provides tax-efficient monthly distributions to investors.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist and independent equity income manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Middlefield's actively managed, award-winning funds are designed to be“investments that work for you” by distributing consistent and high levels of income through various market cycles. Middlefield's funds span a number of market sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, sustainability, infrastructure and energy. Investors can access these strategies in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs.

About Fundata

The Fundata FundGrade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year, calculated using a number of risk-adjusted performance ratios, relative to their peers. It also takes into account the consistency of the performance throughout the calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the“best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from“A” to“E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Performance for Funds

Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF (MREL) won the 2023 FundGrade A+® in the Real Estate Equity Category, out of 68 funds. The FundGrade A+® performance start date was 1/31/2014 and the FundGrade A+® performance end date was 12/31/2023. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 7.9% (1 year), 4.5% (3 years), 5.8% (5 years), 7.1% (10 years) and since inception 7.2% (since inception - April 20, 2011).

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds, including ETFs, are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" (or negative or grammatical variations thereof), or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including as a result of changes in the general economic and political environment, changes in applicable legislation, and the performance of each fund. There are no assurances the funds can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the funds do not undertake any obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing one or more of the funds, many of which are beyond the control of the funds.

