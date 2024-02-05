Wreaths Across America Welcomes Military Spouse Noreen O’Neil To Development Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA FALLS, Me., and ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 5, 2024 – Wreaths Across America proudly welcomes Noreen O'Neil as the newest addition to its team, serving as the Corporate Development Specialist with a primary focus on raising awareness and partnerships in the Washington D.C., Arlington, Va., region. With a distinguished background in nonprofit leadership and military family advocacy, O'Neil brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.

In her new role as Corporate Development Specialist, O'Neil will play a critical role in advancing Wreaths Across America's year-round mission. Her strategic vision and passion for serving military communities will drive impactful partnerships and initiatives in the Beltway and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have Noreen join our team at Wreaths Across America,” said Renee Worcester, Director of Development and Partnerships at Wreaths Across America.“Her expertise and unwavering dedication to military families will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

Before joining Wreaths Across America, O'Neil served as Senior Advisor and Chief Development Officer at Operation Deploy Your Dress, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives resulting in significant organizational growth over her six-year tenure. Her dedication to supporting military communities was accomplished previously in her roles as Senior Director of Development and Partnerships at the Military Family Advisory Network and as Senior Advisor to the President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative, where she played a pivotal role in advancing veteran and military spouse employment initiatives and fostering collaborations between the private sector and military organizations.

In addition to her extensive professional achievements, O'Neil holds certifications in fundraising and development, exemplifying her commitment to excellence in her field. She has received several prestigious awards, including the Outstanding Civilian Service Award from General Raymond Odierno, the Marine Corps Commendation, the Yellow Rose of Texas Award from Governor Rick Perry, and the Order of St. Joan D'Arc Award.

“I am honored to embark on this meaningful journey with the team at Wreaths Across America,” said O'Neil.“Together, we will ensure that our shared commitment to honoring and remembering our nation's heroes goes beyond the deceased. We honor those who serve and teach the next generation to understand the meaning of duty, honor, and country. With dedication and purpose, we will create a tapestry of support that honors the sacrifices of those who have served.”

O'Neil and her husband, retired U.S. Army LTC Dennis O'Neil, reside in Arlington, VA. They have four grown children, two of whom are active-duty military spouses, and the entire family dedicates time and resources to finding ways to serve their communities, including volunteering with Wreaths Across America.

