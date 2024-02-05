Conduent To Report Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results On Feb. 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 14 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



The call will be available by live audio cast along with the news release and online presentation slides at .

The conference call will also be available by calling 877-407-4019 toll free. If requested, the conference ID is 13743384.

The international dial-in is +1 201-689-8337. The international conference ID is also 13743384.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 877-660-6853 three hours after the conference call concludes. The access ID for the recording is 13743384.

The call recording will be available until February 28, 2024.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent solutions and services digitally transform its clients' operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients' missions in many ways, including delivering 43% of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, ...

Investor Relations Contacts:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ...

