Catawba College, NC, Invests In Major Safety & Security Upgrades, Hailing Criticalarc's Safezone Platform As The“Glue”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Najarian

SafeZone App Interface

- David NajarianSALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Catawba 's security upgrade, including a purpose-built command center, enhanced CCTV coverage, and soon-to-be-installed remotely controlled access on all entrances, reflects the college's commitment to maintaining a safe and thriving campus environment.David Najarian , Director of Public Safety at the college, describes SafeZone as“an ideal management platform, a powerful enabler for our officers, and the glue that will hold our upgraded systems together”.SafeZone, now one of the leading solutions in the higher education sector globally, is a unified security, safety, wellbeing and emergency management platform that combines multiple functions including mass communications and targeted communications, personal alarms, and emergency response coordination tools.SafeZone allows individual users to request immediate assistance at the touch of a button, using a range of devices including users' phones. It makes it easy for students and staff to ask for routine advice, or to report concerns.In Catawba College's upgraded 24/7 command center, the SafeZone platform will show David Najarian's dispatchers the precise locations of all checked-in users, including his officers, across the 45-building, 276-acre campus.By showing dispatchers the precise locations of all users asking for help, plus information about their identities and any pre-noted vulnerabilities, SafeZone allows the fastest and most appropriate responses to both emergencies and routine requests for assistance.At a growing number of universities, SafeZone is also providing a foundation for more effective student mental health support, and at Catawba College the student wellbeing team will be using the technology to make it faster and easier for users to seek help, both for themselves and others. Making it easier for students in crisis to reach out for support can significantly improve outcomes.Contrasting SafeZone with traditional safety and security solutions, David Najarian says that CriticalArc's technology was easy to adopt, and is also providing Catawba College with significantly better value than more expensive fixed emergency call points or siloed solutions for separate functions.Catawba's success with SafeZone is a testament to the platform's potential to revolutionize campus safety. Its ability to empower students, streamline communication, and integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure makes it a valuable tool for any institution looking to create a safer and more secure environment for its community.For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to or email ....About Catawba College:Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college located in Salisbury, N.C. Ranked as one of the best regional colleges in the South, Catawba is known for its intellectual rigor, dedicated faculty, beautiful campus, and strong commitment to sustainability and the environment. The College offers more than 70 undergraduate and four graduate programs allowing students to explore diverse interests and create their own academic pathway. Additional information is available at catawba.About CriticalArcCriticalArc provides SafeZone®, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security, and emergency situations so organizations can respond faster and more effectively to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications, and response coordination, SafeZone streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to , email ... or call +1-800-985-9402.

Sienna Kozin

SafeZone by CriticalArc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Catawba Connect App