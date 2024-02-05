Marine Corps University Foundation Announces New President And CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Andrew Ammerman

The Marine Corps University Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Ammerman as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Marine Corps University Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Ammerman as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ammerman succeeds Lieutenant General Richard P. Mills, USMC (Ret), who led the Foundation successfully since 2015. With an extensive background in nonprofit management and fundraising, specifically within the military and veteran community, Ammerman brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the Foundation.Ammerman has made significant contributions to the 9/11 community as the Executive Director of the Pentagon Memorial Fund and Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, two of the three national 9/11 foundations. He founded the U.S. Secretaries of Defense Council and an Executive Advisory Board of former Secretaries of Defense, ambassadors to the U.S., military associations, and private sector leaders. Furthermore, Mr. Ammerman worked with the highest levels of federal and state officials to negotiate the transfer of property from the State of Virginia to the Department of Defense for the 9/11 Pentagon Education Center project. Mr. Ammerman's ability to establish formal working partnerships with the Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Transportation Security Administration speaks to his strong relationship-building skills and influential network.In his new role, Ammerman will spearhead initiatives to further enhance the Foundation's mission of supporting the Marine Corps University. His proven track record in raising national awareness and sustainable funds, as well as his strong commitment and dedication to supporting the military community aligns seamlessly with the Foundation's commitment to advancing education and professional development within the Marine Corps community."We are thrilled to welcome Andy to lead the Marine Corps University Foundation into its next chapter. With his expertise in the nonprofit community and his passion for our mission, we are confident in the positive impact he will bring to the Foundation and the Marine Corps University," said General John Kelly, USMC (Ret)., the Foundation's current Chairman of the Board of Trustees.Ammerman expressed enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "Coming from a multi-generation military family and spending my childhood at West Point Military Academy, the military has been integral to my life. This upbringing instilled in me a deep respect and appreciation for the dedication, sacrifice, and sense of duty exhibited by those who serve in the armed forces. Having devoted over a decade working closely with the Department of Defense to honor the memory of those killed at the Pentagon on 9/11 further strengthened my commitment to supporting the men and women who serve our nation. With this in mind, I am honored that the Board of Trustees has entrusted me to ensure the Marine Corps University Foundation's long-term sustainability and success”.The Marine Corps University Foundation looks forward to a bright future under the guidance of Ammerman, confident in his ability to build upon the Foundation's legacy of service to the Marine Corps community.About the Marine Corps University Foundation:Founded in 1980, the Marine Corps University Foundation has provided substantial intellectual and financial resources to the Marine Corps University. Equipping Marines with critical thinking skills that will enable them to achieve success throughout their careers in the Marine Corps, and in any number of other career paths they may pursue. Given the University's finite resources, the Foundation raises funds to attract todays 'leading minds' to Quantico so that they may educate active-duty Marines in security studies, terrorism, warfighting, emerging states and defense policy, along with critical geostrategic matters. Marines then apply this knowledge in conflict zones around the world.

Meredith Terrian

Marine Corps University Foundation

+1 703-640-6835

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn