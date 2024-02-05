(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prague Summer Schools: A Unique Opportunity to Explore Development, Sustainability and Globalisation

- Student of PSS2018PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From June 29th to July 6th, 2024, the vibrant city of Prague will host the annual Prague Summer Schools , organized by NGO Schola Empirica. With 4 study programs to choose from, including program called Development, Sustainability and Globalisation .The program will host various academics and experts from Canada, Czechia, and Ireland to discuss and explore various aspects of world business and trade, global challenges, and global management. These experts will bring innovative and thought-provoking ideas to the table, challenging students to think critically and creatively. The program will include lectures, group projects, and discussions, all based on real-world case studies, giving students a hands-on learning experience.Apart from the academic aspect, Prague Summer Schools will also offer a rich social and cultural experience. Students will have the opportunity to interact with peers from different countries, fostering an environment of intercultural exchange and understanding. The program will also include various social events, allowing students to explore the beautiful city of Prague and its rich history and culture."We are excited to launch Prague Summer Schools, a program that will provide students with a unique opportunity to learn and grow in a multicultural environment. Our aim is to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle global challenges and contribute to the development and sustainability of our world," said the program coordinator Eliška Horáková.Prague Summer Schools is open to students from all over the world, and applications are now open. Don't miss this chance to be a part of an enriching and unforgettable experience. For more information and to apply, visit our website or social media.

