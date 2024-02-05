Fueling Hope: Former NFL Athlete Khairi Fortt Foundation Announcing His Program: Bridging The Digital Divide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Orleans Saints Former LB Khairi Fortt

Khairi Fortt Foundation Football Camp

- Sally Zubairu-Cofield, Director of PA WICSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring collaboration that transcends the boundaries of sports and social welfare, former NFL athlete Khairi Fortt is stepping up to the plate to make a difference in the lives of those who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)). Fortt, known for his resilience on the field with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, is channeling his passion in collaborating with USATablets, Hoop Wireless, and the Pennsylvania WIC Program to help address the digital divide low-income households face.The crux of his philanthropic initiative? He offered free tablets to Pennsylvania WIC participants with a nominal $10.01 activation fee and complimentary internet access for five years, underscoring his commitment to paying it forward. Fortt expressed his admiration for the vital role WIC played in alleviating hunger and providing essential nutritional support to vulnerable communities.WIC is a lifeline for many families to ensure they can access the sustenance they need. Now, it's time to address another pressing need – digital connectivity, Fortt declared, his voice resonating with a sense of purpose.WIC is the nation's premier public health nutrition education program, and every day, our staff works hard to make a positive impact on the lives of PA WIC families. "It's hard to educate someone on the importance of healthy choices when other barriers, like internet accessibility, aren't being addressed,” Said Sally Zubairu-Cofield, Director of PA WIC, in expressing her appreciation for the positive impact this opportunity offers.Fortt's initiative involves the distribution of free tablets equipped with essential applications to WIC participants, empowering them to access educational resources, health information, and employment opportunities. The $10.01 one-time activation fee, a symbolic gesture, is aimed at fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility among recipients while providing a valuable asset beyond the dinner table.Recognizing the importance of connectivity in today's digital age, Fortt is extending his generosity by offering free internet access for five years. This commitment not only aims to bridge the digital divide but also acknowledges the transformative potential of online resources in empowering families to make informed decisions about their health, education, and overall well-being.Paying it forward is a core principle in Fortt's mission. His vision goes beyond the immediate provision of tablets and internet access; it seeks to empower individuals and families to break the cycle of poverty through enhanced access to information and opportunities. I believe in the power of giving people the tools they need to create a better future for themselves and their communities, Fortt emphasized.The collaboration between Khairi Fortt and WIC exemplifies a holistic approach to addressing the multifaceted challenges low-income households face. By combining nutritional support with digital empowerment, the initiative seeks to break down barriers that hinder progress and reinforce the idea that every individual deserves a chance to thrive.In conclusion, Khairi Fortt's commitment to providing WIC participants with free tablets and internet access is a testament to his belief in the transformative power of technology and education. As the tablets become a conduit for information and connectivity, and the internet links families to resources, the collaboration with WIC is poised to impact the well-being and prospects of those facing economic challenges.Khairi Fortt's philanthropy is not just about addressing hunger; it's about nourishing the spirit of resilience and possibility in every recipient.More information about the Pennsylvania WIC Program may be found online at: href="" rel="external nofollow" gov/topics/programs/WIC/Pages/WIC.The Pennsylvania WIC Program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA is an equal opportunity provider.For further information on how to participate in or support this initiative, please click the link provided or scan the QR code on the flyer to get approved: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">hooptablet/?ag=KF2; free to contact us at 203.223.0549 or ...

