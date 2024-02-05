Dhankhar To Open World Sustainable Development Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) will be inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday here, an official said on Monday.

Joining him at the inaugural ceremony will be, among others, Prime Minister of Guyana, Brig (retd) Mark Phillips, and Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Ministers from Spain, Kiribati and Fiji are expected to join. Pioneering conversations that drive global ambitions and actions at all levels, the 23rd edition of WSDS will be held from February 7-9 at the India Habitat Centre here.

The annual flagship multi-stakeholder event has been organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) since 2001.

WSDS is the only independently convened international summit on sustainable development and environment based in the Global South.

WSDS 2024 will be convened under the umbrella theme of 'Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice'. Addressing the media, Vibha Dhawan, TERI Director General, said: "As we get ready for the 23rd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit, I look forward to thought-provoking discussions, innovative solutions, and a profound exploration of the pivotal role played by visionary leaders in the advancement of sustainable development on a global scale.

"TERI is privileged to lead this dialogue, cultivating groundbreaking solutions and strategies for a future that is both sustainable and equitable.

"Regardless of whether a country is developed or developing, it is imperative for the world to acknowledge that climate change is not merely a reality but a shared one. As the world grapples with adverse effects of climate change, transitioning towards cleaner energy and adaptation measures become a priority," she added. Speaking on the occasion, Manjeev Singh Puri, former diplomat and Distinguished Fellow, TERI, said: "WSDS is an excellent platform for exchange of ideas, knowledge, and best practices, propelling us towards the realization of SDGs and the Paris Agreement objectives through enlightened and collaboratively guided endeavours."

The discussions with the global leaders are expected to create with an ambition of a more sustainable and equitable world for present and future generations.

