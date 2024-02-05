Elevent Celebrates 10 Years Helping Brands Maximize ROI Of Strategic Sponsorships, Advances Leadership In Multi-Billion-Dollar North America Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm's Innovative Platform for Sponsorship Lifecycle Management Attracts Marquee Brands, Drives Revenue and Headcount Growth

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, sponsorship intelligence pioneer Elevent today announced record revenue for fiscal year 2023, a result of breakthrough research, product development, and new client acquisition that has established the firm as North America's leading provider of sponsorship management consulting services and solutions. Elevent provides brands with a one-stop-shop for evaluating and capitalizing on high-dollar sports, music, and other entertainment sponsorship opportunities. It also offers one of the industry's most insightful snapshots on the impact of sports sponsorship on consumer perspectives (2024 survey results will be published in April).



Strategic sponsorship investments, such as stadium-naming rights, major sporting events, team sponsorships, and music festivals, can be extremely expensive and notoriously hard to measure. Ten years ago, Elevent set out to help brands“de-risk” these decisions using technology-assisted and data-focused sponsorship evaluation, selection, measurement, and management.

Since then, the sponsorship industry has undergone many changes, most recently emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, Elevent has helped its clients successfully navigate market complexity by staying focused on data-driven sponsorship strategy and execution, remaining firmly at the forefront of the sponsorship marketing industry and key trends .

“When we founded Elevent 10 years ago, my partner Jay Hébert and I were determined to bring the practice of sponsorship marketing into the digital age,” said Francis Dumais , Managing Partner of Elevent.“As young, professional marketers back then, we had a front row seat to sponsorship decisions made based on ego and id rather than research and data. We're not only proud of how much Elevent has grown over the past decade, but also of its pioneering contribution to the state of the art, data-driven sponsorship marketing.”

2023 Highlights

In 2023, Elevent achieved a number of key milestones, including:

Celebrating its 10th year in business.Driving record revenue growth, while continuing to invest in its people and technology.Launching its 7th survey to understand how sponsorship impacts consumer perspectives.Signing its 300th customer.Launching the Elevent Research Grant Program at HEC Montreal, the first-of-its kind grant program dedicated to sponsorship marketing.Continuing to distance itself from the competition through its singular strengths in data-driven sponsorship lifecycle management, a unique, end-to-end approach that attracted notable brands including American supermarket chain Publix and Starbucks Canada, among others, to its roster of clients that also includes BMO, Sun Life, and Canadian Tire.Becoming a member of Worldwide Partners , a global network of the top independent marketing services agencies in the world.

Leading the Market in 2024

Today, Elevent offers the industry's first comprehensive solution for Sponsorship Lifecycle Management , a combination of data-driven software and the company's expert team of marketing, advertising, and technology professionals to effectively address every stage of the sponsorship journey including:



: How are particular niches of the sports & entertainment market performing? How well are your current sponsorship investments, if any, doing? Where are your competitors investing?: What is the purpose of your sponsorship and how does it align with your brand values? How can you define a sponsorship policy that helps to achieve your brand objectives?: Automatically score and manage incoming requests.How much is a sponsorship really worth?: Let data dictate your spend.: Track and measure the effectiveness of sponsorship investments.

Since its founding, Elevent has developed four cloud-based, data-driven software modules that comprise its data-driven Sponsorship Lifecycle Management platform:





Brickroad TM – Manage donations, sponsorships or influencer requests to help brands organize and score sponsorship requests.

Iceberg TM – A market value assessment tool that provides comparable market price for similar Canadian deals based on thousands of data points.

Spot TM – Track and value brand exposure across all broadcasts, streams, digital media, and social media channels in any language. Cakemix TM – Aggregate and evaluate hundreds of sponsorship assets from all sources to provide market-specific valuation.

About Elevent

Elevent is the leader in technology-assisted and data-focused sponsorship evaluation, selection, measurement, and management. Combining breakthrough technology development, deep marketing domain expertise, and world-class research capabilities, Elevent takes the guesswork out of strategic sponsorship investment, maximizing ROI. Headquartered in Montreal, Elevent works with name brands across North America in the consumer goods, financial services, hi-tech, retail, telecommunications, transportation, and non-profit spheres. For more information, see: elevent .

